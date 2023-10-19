Submit Photos/Videos
"Hollywood of the South": Gray TV unveils massive film production campus

Long-term plans for Assembly Atlanta include spaces to eat, sleep, and play; hotels, restaurants, conference space and more.
"Hollywood of the South": Gray TV unveils massive film production campus
"Hollywood of the South": Gray TV unveils massive film production campus(DC Bureau)
By Molly Martinez
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Brooklyn - style brownstones.. and a few steps away, you’re in the French Quarter of New Orleans. These facades will soon be where your favorite movies and TV shows are filmed.

They’re part of the elaborate set of Assembly Atlanta, a 135-acre campus converted from an old General Motors plant outside the city.

Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter is hopeful it’ll be a boon for the economy.

“Certainly has been a great benefit to our state and I think to the industry itself,” Carter said. “You know, Georgia for many years has been the best state to do business in.”

The space boasts 350,000 square feet of stage space and includes productions offices, warehouses, and even a floodable parking lot where movie magic like this can happen.

Over on dry land, state-of-the-art technologies line the studios. April Carty-Sipp with the National Association of Broadcasters says it can help shape a new generation of content creation.

“One of the things that’s really unique or that’s really, you know, a benefit to having such an in-depth and high quality and brand-new technological studio is that you can actually focus more on the storytelling,” Carty-Sipp said.

An added bonus, Assembly Atlanta is poised to usher in thousands of jobs.

“You know, there’s so many different areas within the industry that are unique that, you know, people don’t even think of as careers when they’re looking within broadcasting,” Carty-Sip explained. “Obviously, there’s everything from sales to actual I.T. technology. There’s social media, there’s telling and creating video stories,”

The official grand opening of Assembly Atlanta is this weekend.

They’re hitting the ground running, with much of the space already leased out to NBC Universal.

