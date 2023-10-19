Submit Photos/Videos
Helicopter blows out window of door at Children’s Hospital

A helicopter blew out a window at Children’s Hospital on Thursday, according to employees.
A helicopter blew out a window at Children's Hospital on Thursday, according to employees.
By Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A helicopter blew out a window at Children’s Hospital of Georgia on Thursday, according to employees.

At the scene, a window was blown out of a door and a patio area was cordoned off Thursday afternoon.

No one was injured and only one door window was broken when a helicopter landed, according to employees.

