Helicopter blows out window of door at Children’s Hospital

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A helicopter blew out a window at Children’s Hospital of Georgia on Thursday, according to employees.

At the scene, a window was blown out of a door and a patio area was cordoned off Thursday afternoon.

No one was injured and only one door window was broken when a helicopter landed, according to employees.

