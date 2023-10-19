Drill aims to keep S.C. residents ready for earthquakes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than 320,000 people across South Carolina signed up to take part Thursday in the “Great ShakeOut” – a worldwide earthquake safety drill.

Scientists say they can’t predict when an earthquake will hit South Carolina.

So emergency management leaders say it’s crucial to prepare as much as you can ahead of time — and know what you’ll do if the ground starts shaking.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

“Drop, cover and hold on” are the words emergency management leaders say all South Carolinians need to remember.

“Drop where you are onto your hand and knees, cover your head and neck with one arm and hand as you crawl for shelter under a nearby table or desk, and hold onto your shelter with one hand until the shaking stops,” said Kim Stenson, director of the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

Emergency management staff practiced it Thursday.

LEARN MORE:

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has a full earthquake preparedness guide available at earthquake.sc

“The epicenter of the largest earthquake ever recorded along the eastern United States was outside of Charleston on the 31st of August in 1886, and the 7.3 magnitude earthquake devastated the region and was felt from Chicago to Cuba,” Stenson said. “Studies indicate an earthquake of similar magnitude today would be catastrophic.”

Fourteen low-magnitude earthquakes have been recorded in South Carolina since January.

On average, the state experiences between 10 and 20 earthquakes a year – while more than 70 quakes were recorded last year.

“There are faults everywhere in South Carolina,” State Geologist Scott Howard said. “They have a propensity to go off every so often.”

So emergency management officials say it’s crucial for South Carolinians to prepare now for one.

They should do that by securing furniture and loose belongings … knowing what’s in their insurance policies … and prepping disaster supply kits that can get them through at least three days.

“Identifying potential hazards ahead of time and advance planning can reduce the dangers of serious injury or even possibly death,” Stenson said.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.