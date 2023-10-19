Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Drill aims to keep S.C. residents ready for earthquakes

S.C. emergency management leaders say it’s crucial to prepare as much as you can ahead of time — and know what you’ll do if the ground starts shaking.
By Mary Green
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than 320,000 people across South Carolina signed up to take part Thursday in the “Great ShakeOut” – a worldwide earthquake safety drill.

Scientists say they can’t predict when an earthquake will hit South Carolina.

So emergency management leaders say it’s crucial to prepare as much as you can ahead of time — and know what you’ll do if the ground starts shaking.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

“Drop, cover and hold on” are the words emergency management leaders say all South Carolinians need to remember.

“Drop where you are onto your hand and knees, cover your head and neck with one arm and hand as you crawl for shelter under a nearby table or desk, and hold onto your shelter with one hand until the shaking stops,” said Kim Stenson, director of the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

Emergency management staff practiced it Thursday.

LEARN MORE:

  • The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has a full earthquake preparedness guide available at earthquake.sc.

“The epicenter of the largest earthquake ever recorded along the eastern United States was outside of Charleston on the 31st of August in 1886, and the 7.3 magnitude earthquake devastated the region and was felt from Chicago to Cuba,” Stenson said. “Studies indicate an earthquake of similar magnitude today would be catastrophic.”

Fourteen low-magnitude earthquakes have been recorded in South Carolina since January.

On average, the state experiences between 10 and 20 earthquakes a year – while more than 70 quakes were recorded last year.

MORE | Barnwell shooting victim was 4 months pregnant

“There are faults everywhere in South Carolina,” State Geologist Scott Howard said. “They have a propensity to go off every so often.”

So emergency management officials say it’s crucial for South Carolinians to prepare now for one.

They should do that by securing furniture and loose belongings … knowing what’s in their insurance policies … and prepping disaster supply kits that can get them through at least three days.

“Identifying potential hazards ahead of time and advance planning can reduce the dangers of serious injury or even possibly death,” Stenson said.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shattered windows and evidence markers show where a machine gun sprayed Paul's IGA with bullets...
Shooting is just the latest for troubled East Boundary neighborhood
Evans High School in Evans, Ga.
New details on gun that was brought to Evans High campus
Multiple people injured after 2 vehicles overturn in Aiken County crash
4 hospitalized after 2 vehicles overturn in Aiken County crash
Al Fitzgerald Williams
Have you seen this suspect in Augusta robbery?
Mary Moore, Trinaca Moore
2nd arrest made in deadly shooting on Maxwell Street

Latest News

Early voting got underway on Oct. 16, 2023, for the election on a sales tax to rebuild the...
89 turn out for 4th day of early voting on Augusta arena sales tax
S.C. emergency management leaders say it’s crucial to prepare as much as you can ahead of time...
S.C. drill aims to keep folks ready for quakes
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date
A helicopter blew out a window at Children’s Hospital on Thursday, according to employees.
Helicopter blows out window of door at Children’s Hospital