Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton

Showers and possible storms Friday. Dry weekend with seasonal temperatures.
Riley's 11 PM Forecast - Nice Thursday, Rain Friday
By Riley Hale
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A calm and clear start to our Thursday morning. Temperatures heading out the door will be in the middle 40s. Plenty of sunshine will help us warm up into the middle 70s this afternoon with light winds from the southwest.

A cold front will move toward the region Friday and bring the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. A batch of showers ahead of the front will initially bring rain to the CSRA early Friday morning.

When the front passes through Friday afternoon we could see a few showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two along with it. South of I-20 is under a marginal risk for some of the storms possibly being severe but the overall confidence for severe weather is very low.

Friday
Friday(wrdw)

Rain should clear out Friday night and we will see nice weather behind the front this weekend.

Breezy day Saturday with highs in the low to mid-70s. Morning lows will be near 50 Sunday and afternoon highs will remain in the low to mid-70s. Mostly sunny skies this weekend. Keep it here for updates.

