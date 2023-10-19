Daily Forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies expected this evening into tonight. An isolated shower is possible but most of the area should stay dry. Temperatures will stay mild tonight with lows remaining in the 50s.

A cold front will move toward the region Friday and bring the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. A batch of showers ahead of the front will initially bring rain to the CSRA Friday morning. A second round of scattered storms will pass through Friday afternoon into the early evening. Some storms could briefly produce strong wind gusts and hail. Stay weather aware! Luckily, most of the rain should be clearing out Friday night for high school football games. It will also be breezy Friday with gusts between 20-30 mph possible during the day.

Marginal risk for severe storms across the CSRA Friday - mainly for the afternoon. (WRDW)

Beautiful weekend on tap behind the frontal passage from Friday. Skies will stay sunny Saturday with sunrise temperatures in the upper 40s and afternoon highs in the mid-70s. Winds will stay breezy at times out of the west between 10-15 mph. Morning lows will be near 50 Sunday and afternoon highs will remain in the low to mid-70s. Partly cloudy skies expected Sunday.

Early next week looks cooler than average with morning lows in the mid-40s and afternoon highs near 70 Monday and Tuesday. Highs warm up to the mid-70s Wednesday and Thursday next week with mostly sunny skies. Keep it here for updates.

