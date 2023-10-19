Columbia County school board hosts first-ever youth safety forum today

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Board of Education leaders in Columbia County are holding the first-ever youth safety forum on Thursday evening.

Leaders and attendees will talk about tough topics youth face.

There will be discussions on school safety, gang awareness and prevention, and bullying response.

The ‘Let’s Talk’ forum will be held from 6 to 7:15 p.m., located at Grovetown High School.

If you miss this, there will be more in the coming months.

