Child porn in the CSRA: ‘These are rape acts that are being filmed’

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Child porn cases are rising in the CSRA, and they’re expected to keep heading in that direction, according to local law enforcement.

And these aren’t mild images.

“The images that we’re dealing with are actual children being raped. There is not just an unclothed child on a beach somewhere. I mean, these are rape acts that are being filmed,” said Special Agent Brian Johnston, commander of the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Nationally, the task force has 61 different programs, including at least one in every state.

The one in the Peach State is led by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which partners with 16 different local law enforcement agencies.

These crimes are rising significantly.

“For calendar year, 2012, we almost got 3,000 cyber tips. For calendar year 2022, we got 21,753 cyber tips. In a 10-year period of time, we’ve seen that much of an increase,” said Johnston.

That’s a 625% increase.

The reason is anything from new websites and social media applications to financial motivation.

“They’re inappropriate. Oftentimes, the overall motive for many of these offenders is they’re after money,” said Johnston.

“The perpetrators that we go after come from all walks of life. If you were to ask me to draw a picture of one and describe one, I cannot, because it could be anybody. It could be your neighbor, it could be your police officer, it could be your school teacher, and that’s the unfortunate part of this,” said Johnston.

He says it’s happening right here at home, in places like Grovetown.

Just this week, a judge denied bond for a Grovetown man who was arrested and charged after authorities executed a search warrant.

Eric Longacre , 40, is charged with three counts of possessing child pornography but more charges could be coming. The judge decided he could be a flight risk.

Eric Longacre (Contributed)

In court, the Assistant District Attorney revealed investigators found at least 100,000 files on 19 different devices.

Investigators are still combing through those devices.

The GBI tracked down Longacre through online tips.

“Got a tip his phone number uploaded child pornography to a technology base on at least five different occasions,” said Senior District Attorney Amber Brantley.

But you can help fight this kind of crime.

If you see something, say something.

There are tip lines that will ping the GBI. Cybertipline.com is one of them or you can call 800-843-5678. Those tips can be made seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

