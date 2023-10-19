Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta hotels want help with guests who overstay welcome

"No vacancy" sign
"No vacancy" sign(Gray)
By Craig Allison
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For a number of Augusta Commission meetings, representatives from hotels in Augusta have been voicing their complaints about guests overstaying their welcome, and the need for the city to step in.

Some examples include guests registering their kids for school at these locations, or even registering to vote.

DEVELOPING STORY:

  • Craig Allison will be at the Augusta Commission work session to look at the options being studied by city officials – as well as any potential consequences. Watch for updates here on WRDW.com and on News 12.

This is where they want the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office to have a bit more teeth in removing these guests.

When Sheriff Richard Roundtree came to the commission a few weeks ago, he admitted the current ordinance was old and had trouble defining how his department could act without overstepping its boundaries.

Augusta’s legal team also said it’s time for an update.

Today, the commission is meeting in a work session to address the matter and possibly come up with an ordinance.

Leaders will meet at 2 p.m. at the August-Richmond County municipal Building on Telfair Street.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

