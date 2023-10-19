Amid war, local pastors find inner peace with trip to Israel

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some local pastors are talking about the mixed emotions of a trip to Israel where they found themselves as eyewitnesses to war.

As it happened, more than 60 CSRA residents were on a trip to the Holy Land when the militant Arab group Hamas – which controls the Palestinian territory of Gaza – unleashed attacks on Israel.

Israel immediately declared war, and the situation has been unsettled ever since .

The Rev. Clarence Moore from Good Shepherd Baptist Church on Olive Road in Augusta sponsored the trip to Israel.

It was his 11th trip to the Holy Land, and he says taking a trip here is impactful and touches his heart because it makes the Bible real.

Once the group was finished being baptized in the Jordan River, their tour guide told them the news of the war breaking out and the attacks taking place.

Initial fear took over the group, but after the tour guides ensured their safety and ease felt over the group.

Moore says they were one step ahead of the chaos during the entire trip.

Also on the trip was the Rev. Charles Matthews, associate pastor of Second Baptist Church of Aiken.

He saw it as a way for God to allow him and the others to still experience the beauty of God amidst the chaos of war breaking out.

He says they were never in danger and only had to bypass going to Jerusalem because of safety concerns there.

Their biggest fear was getting home.

Tel Aviv flights were canceled, so they had to fly out of Jordan.

It took them 3½ hours to get across the border, and they were one of the last groups to cross before the border closed.

They returned home feeling happiness, joy and peace from the journey.

But they also felt sorrow and sadness from the war and the lives lost.

Even with all the chaos, Moore and Matthews can’t wait until they get a chance to go back.

By the numbers

The Gaza Health Ministry said 3,785 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, the majority of them women, children and older adults. Nearly 12,500 others were injured, and another 1,300 people were believed buried under the rubble , health authorities said.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, mostly civilians slain during Hamas’ deadly incursion on Oct. 7. Roughly 200 others were abducted. The Israeli military said Thursday it had notified the families of 203 captives.

More than 1 million Palestinians , roughly half of Gaza’s population, have fled their homes in Gaza City and other places in the northern part of the territory since Israel told them to evacuate. Most have crowded into U.N.-run schools-turned-shelters or the homes of relatives.

