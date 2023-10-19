Aiken 24-year-old coping with life in Mideast war zone

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Missy Smith lives in Aiken but her daughter, Liat Feldman, lives in Israel – site of an ongoing conflict between Israel and the Arab militant group Hamas .

Missy says ever since Liat was 16 she has wanted to live in Israel; all it took was one trip there while Liat was in high school and she was hooked.

So after graduating from college two years ago she moved and never turned back.

Now she’s living in Tel Aviv, but her dream place to live is now an everyday nightmare.

After years of relative peace, violence erupted again a couple of weeks ago when Hamas – which controls the Palestinian territory of Gaza – unleashed attacks on Israel.

Israel immediately declared war.

Now Feldman is living with sirens going off outside her bomb-damaged apartment building.

The stairwell in her apartment building has turned into a bomb shelter.

She says with every sound outside, she’s afraid she’ll have to take shelter.

It’s a beyond scary situation for someone who’s only 24 and thousands of miles away from her family.

By the numbers

The Gaza Health Ministry said 3,785 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, the majority of them women, children and older adults. Nearly 12,500 others were injured, and another 1,300 people were believed buried under the rubble , health authorities said.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, mostly civilians slain during Hamas’ deadly incursion on Oct. 7. Roughly 200 others were abducted. The Israeli military said Thursday it had notified the families of 203 captives.

More than 1 million Palestinians , roughly half of Gaza’s population, have fled their homes in Gaza City and other places in the northern part of the territory since Israel told them to evacuate. Most have crowded into U.N.-run schools-turned-shelters or the homes of relatives.

