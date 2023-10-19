4 hospitalized after 2 vehicles overturn in Aiken County crash

WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four people are in the hospital after two vehicles overturned in a crash on Old Ninety-Six Indian Trail early Thursday morning.

Around 6:16 a.m., deputies responded to 3222 Old Ninety-Six Indian Trail and the intersection of Rawls Mill Pond Road and Bethcar Church Road, dispatchers said.

Authorities say that at 6:40 a.m., EMS officials were on the way, and several people were trapped in both overturned vehicles.

All roads were closed until officials cleared the scene, authorities say. South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded to the accident.

As of 8 a.m., all roads reopened, and both cars on trailers pulled off to a side road.

Officials say EMS transported four people to an area hospital, according to officials.

Officials say a 2016 Chrysler Town and Country van, was traveling south on Old Ninety-Six Indian Road when a 2007 GMC Envoy, traveling east on Bethcar Church Road, collided.

