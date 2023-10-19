Submit Photos/Videos
4 hospitalized after 2 vehicles overturn in Aiken County crash

Multiple people injured after 2 vehicles overturn in Aiken County crash
Multiple people injured after 2 vehicles overturn in Aiken County crash(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four people are in the hospital after two vehicles overturned in a crash on Old Ninety-Six Indian Trail early Thursday morning.

Around 6:16 a.m., deputies responded to 3222 Old Ninety-Six Indian Trail and the intersection of Rawls Mill Pond Road and Bethcar Church Road, dispatchers said.

Authorities say that at 6:40 a.m., EMS officials were on the way, and several people were trapped in both overturned vehicles.

MORE | Barnwell shooting victim was 4 months pregnant

All roads were closed until officials cleared the scene, authorities say. South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded to the accident.

As of 8 a.m., all roads reopened, and both cars on trailers pulled off to a side road.

Officials say EMS transported four people to an area hospital, according to officials.

Officials say a 2016 Chrysler Town and Country van, was traveling south on Old Ninety-Six Indian Road when a 2007 GMC Envoy, traveling east on Bethcar Church Road, collided.

