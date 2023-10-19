Submit Photos/Videos
2nd arrest made in deadly shooting on Maxwell Street

By Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Remembering the victims: Who’s been killed in CSRA slaying surge

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There has been a second arrest made in reference to a shooting death of a woman on Maxwell Street, according to officials.

Trinaca Aday Moore, 52, of Abelia Drive, has been booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center on the charge of murder.

Mary Lucile Moore, 55, of Monroe Street, was booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center on Oct. 7 and charged with murder, possession of a firearm by convicted felons, and possession of a firearm or knife during crime.

Precious D’Antignac, 33, died Oct. 3 after a shooting in Augusta, authorities said.

According to the arrest warrant, at 12:45 p.m., Mary allegedly shot the victim multiple times with an unknown make and model firearm.

Mary is accused of unlawfully possessing the firearm after being convicted Sept. 29, 2000, in Palm Beach County of second-degree murder.

D’Antignac was found fatally shot after deputies called to the 1100 block of Maxwell Street at 12:51.

She is among the latest victims in a wave of violent crime that’s left more than 100 people dead across the CSRA in the past year and a half.

Although Augusta was hit hard early in the surge, the pace had relented in the city in recent weeks – but communities large and small have been affected on both sides of the Savannah River.

Authorities have blamed much of the problem on gangs.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Judge denies bond for Grovetown man in child porn case
