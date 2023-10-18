South Carolina will be getting a new tool for school bus safety

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina law enforcement will soon have an extra tool to prosecute drivers who fail to stop for school buses as state law requires.

The South Carolina Department of Education announced it’s adding cameras to stop-arms on the newest buses rolling out.

Bright, light-up signs like this one are a new safety feature on some South Carolina school buses – and they’ll be added to more buses soon.

Failure to adhere to this warning – to not stop and instead go around a stopped school bus – comes with a hefty cost.

“Somebody might say, ‘Well, it’s kind of steep to charge $1,062 for passing a stopped school bus.’ But if your child was to get hit and possibly killed, your child is a whole lot worth more than $1,062 and six points on your license,” said Col. Christopher Williamson of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

State officials say South Carolina school buses are as safe as they’ve ever been – and a far cry from the fleet of buses that were prone to catching fire – and on the roads not that long ago.

None of those buses are still in the fleet.

Newer buses, including a number of electric buses – have safety features like lighted stop arms and driver alerts on the back door … extended stop-arms and a second arm on the other side of the bus … and stop-arm cameras.

They’re designed to keep riders safe – as the South Carolina Highway Patrol says bus drivers statewide reported drivers illegally passed stop school buses more than 3,700 times last year.

“One distracted driver on the road can result in a serious tragedy, not just for a family and a school district, but for a community,” said Richard Podmore the South Carolina Department of education’s director of safety and information.

Troopers also remind drivers they need to be aware of school buses all throughout the day and even into the evening – not just in those hours right before and after school.

For example, this bus here is parked at the state fair, where countless number of students have been coming through on school trips – and that need for safety and awareness is just as important.

