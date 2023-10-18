Solicitor accused of preying on forgetful senior in Martinez

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Murphy Village-area man is accused of bilking an 80-year-old woman out of nearly $50,000 in Martinez because she couldn’t remember whether she’d paid him earlier.

It’s among several recent reports of solicitors offering to perform asphalt-related services but leaving unhappiness in their wake.

In the Martinez case, some men came to the victim’s home in December 2022 saying they worked for American Asphalt and would be willing to perform some maintenance work on her house.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

They had her sign a contract on Dec. 15, 2022, according to deputies.

“The contract was difficult to read due to bad handwriting, but it had several numeric values written that advised $7,800.00, $1,700.00, and $6,200.00 for several services they would be providing for home maintenance,” a deputy wrote in an incident report.

The men conducted some work for her during December and asked for payment by check, deputies reported.

They came to her home several times during December and requested additional payments, deputies said.

Because she couldn’t remember whether she’d already paid them, she wrote them a new check.

She lost track and couldn’t remember all the checks she had written.

Her nephew learned there were a total of 12 checks written in December, totaling $49,200, and called deputies.

On Tuesday, authorities arrested Paul Joseph O’Hara, who lives just outside North Augusta near Murphy Village, and held him on a charge of exploitation and intimidation of the elderly as well as a bench warrant, according to Columbia County jail records. He was listed by deputies as a manager at American Asphalt.

He remained in jail Wednesday.

He’d also been listed as a suspect in a similar 2020 case. In that Harlem incident, a woman reported to deputies that her 80-year-old mother had been conned out of $300.

O’Hara isn’t the first door-to-door driveway and asphalt worker from Murphy Village – an Edgefield County enclave of so-called Irish travelers, descendants of nomads who left Ireland in the 1800s – to catch authorities’ attention.

For example:

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.