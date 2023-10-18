Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Barnwell shooting victim was 4 months pregnant

By Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Remembering the victims: Who’s been killed in CSRA slaying surge

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman was four months pregnant when she died of a gunshot wound after a mass shooting that left six people injured over the weekend.

Jasmine Roach, 21, died after the shooting early Sunday morning at a large gathering on Quail Road off Patterson Mill Road.

Her cause of death was ruled homicide by gunshot.

Officials say five victims were treated and released from area hospitals while another was at a medical facility longer.

MORE | Shooting is just the latest for troubled East Boundary neighborhood

The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s).

Anyone with information can message the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook Messenger, or call Lieutenant Davis at 803-300-8210 or Sheriff Griffith at 803-671-0552.

Roach is the latest victim in an outbreak of violence that’s claimed more than 100 lives across the CSRA in the past year and a half.

Communities large and small on both sides of the Savannah River have been affected by the crime wave.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shattered windows and evidence markers show where a machine gun sprayed Paul's IGA with bullets...
Shooting is just the latest for troubled East Boundary neighborhood
Dyron Lamont Glover
Aiken County murder suspect captured in Columbia
Vernon Cratic during bond hearing on Oct. 17, 2023.
Details emerge on deputy shooting; suspect denied bond
Evans High School in Evans, Ga.
New details on gun that was brought to Evans High campus
Falando Mobley
Suspect arrested in robberies of 3 businesses on Peach Orchard Road

Latest News

Is streaming or Blu-Ray better for movies?
What the Tech: Is streaming or Blu-Ray better for movies?
New Children’s Enrichment center helps kids in need
Children’s Enrichment’s new child advocacy center
New Children’s Enrichment center helps kids in need
Dyron Lamont Glover
Aiken County murder suspect captured in Columbia