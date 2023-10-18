Barnwell shooting victim was 4 months pregnant

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman was four months pregnant when she died of a gunshot wound after a mass shooting that left six people injured over the weekend.

Jasmine Roach, 21, died after the shooting early Sunday morning at a large gathering on Quail Road off Patterson Mill Road.

Her cause of death was ruled homicide by gunshot.

Officials say five victims were treated and released from area hospitals while another was at a medical facility longer.

The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s).

Anyone with information can message the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook Messenger, or call Lieutenant Davis at 803-300-8210 or Sheriff Griffith at 803-671-0552.

Roach is the latest victim in an outbreak of violence that’s claimed more than 100 lives across the CSRA in the past year and a half .

Communities large and small on both sides of the Savannah River have been affected by the crime wave.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.