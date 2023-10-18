Shooting is just the latest for troubled East Boundary neighborhood

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about a drive-by shooting that injured four people at a grocery store in a part of Augusta that’s seen more than its fair share of violence.

The shooting happened Tuesday evening at Paul’s IGA on Greene Street at East Boundary.

On Wednesday, the windows were shattered from what witnesses said were rounds from a machine gun. Evidence markers indicated at least 20 gunshots.

Witnesses said the gunfire came from a black sport utility vehicle that they believed was involved in an accident on Broad Street after it fled the scene.

Workers say an employee was shot twice in both arms.

In total, four people were injured. Deputies found two at the scene and two drove themselves to a hospital.

It may not be long before a suspect is apprehended.

There’s a range of Flock anti-crime surveillance cameras in the neighborhood , which is getting special attention as law enforcement officers target troubled area. The Flock cameras are especially good at picking out license plates, so they may help deputies track down the SUV.

Will Rioux is talking to neighbors and law enforcement about what can be done to cut violent crime in the troubled East Boundary neighborhood.

This wasn’t the first shooting at the store. In April 2022, a male victim was shot in the leg. And not far away, someone shot at a nearby Chevron station, but no one was hurt.

And it’s among a range of violence for the East Boundary neighborhood.

Most notably, two people were killed in a May 2023 clash between rival groups at the Outcast motorcycle clubhouse at East Boundary and Sand Bar Ferry Road .

In September, a shooting in the 400 block of East Boundary sent one person to a hospital.

