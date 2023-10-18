S.C. health officials highlight help for domestic violence victims

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has launched a new web page to highlight resources to help victims of domestic violence.

It comes during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 1 in 3 women and about 1 in 4 men in the U.S. have experienced severe physical violence from a partner.

In 2022, nearly 39,000 victims called a crisis line, sought shelter or received support services in South Carolina.

“Anyone, anywhere and anytime, can experience domestic violence,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control public pealth director.

If you or someone you know needs help there is a free and confidential hotline that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Call 800-799-7233 or visit the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

