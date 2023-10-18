Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Reward rises as 4 Georgia jail escapees remain on the loose

Escapees, clockwise from upper left: Joey Fournier, Marc Kerry Anderson, Johnifer Dernard...
Escapees, clockwise from upper left: Joey Fournier, Marc Kerry Anderson, Johnifer Dernard Barnwell and Chavis Demaryo Stokes(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The reward has increased for information that leads to the capture of four inmates, including a murder suspect, who escaped from the Bibb County Detention Center.

A $5,000 reward is now being offered for each of the four fugitives, the U.S. Marshals Service and FBI announced Wednesday.

The inmates got out through a damaged day room window and a cut fence after a blue Dodge Challenger pulled up to the location and helped the inmates flee at 3 a.m. Monday, according to authorities.

MORE | Shooting is just the latest for troubled East Boundary neighborhood

The inmates are:

  • 52-year-old Joey Fournier, a white male with gray hair, blue eyes, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds. He was being held on a charge of murder.
  • 24-year-old Marc Kerry Anderson, a Black male with dreads, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. He was being held on a charge of aggravated assault.
  • 37-year-old Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, a Black male with braids, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He was being detained for the U.C. Marshals Service.
  • 29-year-old Chavis Demaryo Stokes, a Black male with black hair, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. He was being detained on charges of possession of a firearm and drug trafficking.

Anyone with information in reference to the location of any of the inmates or the vehicle are urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 877-68CRIME.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shattered windows and evidence markers show where a machine gun sprayed Paul's IGA with bullets...
Shooting is just the latest for troubled East Boundary neighborhood
Dyron Lamont Glover
Aiken County murder suspect captured in Columbia
Vernon Cratic during bond hearing on Oct. 17, 2023.
Details emerge on deputy shooting; suspect denied bond
Evans High School in Evans, Ga.
New details on gun that was brought to Evans High campus
Falando Mobley
Suspect arrested in robberies of 3 businesses on Peach Orchard Road

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Innocence Project of Florida, Leonard Allen Cure poses from the...
Georgia sheriff releases body camera video of traffic stop in which deputy killed exonerated man
Shooting is just the latest for troubled East Boundary neighborhood
New details on gun that was brought to Evans High campus
School bus generic
South Carolina will be getting a new tool for school bus safety