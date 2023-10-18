Submit Photos/Videos
Over 140 Richmond County students get national spotlight for test scores

By Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than 140 Richmond County School System students received national recognition for exemplary performance on College Board assessments.

MORE | 4 CSRA students selected for student advisory council

“We are thrilled to celebrate our students’ strong academic performance in the classroom and on College Board assessments like the PSAT/NMSQT®, PSAT™ 10, and AP® exams,” said Dr. Malinda Cobb, Associate Superintendent of Academic Services. “There is so much that makes our students unique, and receiving this honor reinforces this as an asset for their future.”

Students from across the school system received several recognitions:

· 103 students were named AP Scholars for outstanding AP exam scores and GPAs.

· 11 of the 103 students were named AP Scholars with Honor

· 23 students were named AP Scholars with Distinction

· 41 students received national recognitions for rural area, Black, Indigenous, and/or Latino students with exceptional scores on one or more College Board assessments (PSAT/NMSQT, PSAT 10, and/or AP exams) and a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

MORE | Columbia County plans 4 meetings on student relocations

Students at the following schools have received one or more national recognitions from the College Board:

· The Academy of Richmond County

· A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet

· Cross Creek Comprehensive High School

· George P. Butler Comprehensive High School

· Glenn Hills Comprehensive High School

· John S. Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School

· Lucy C. Laney Comprehensive High School

· Westside High School

In addition to individual student achievements, John S. Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School received Platinum recognition on the 2023 AP School Honor Roll.

