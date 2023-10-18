One-Tank Trip: Take in fall colors at natural scenic overlook

CLEVELAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s starting to look like fall in the mountains, and if you want to take it all in, pull off the road and visit Bald Rock Heritage Preserve in South Carolina.

“It’s so peaceful, and beautiful vista views of the highest points in South Carolina,” said Brad Appier, who visited with friends. “We’re on a color trip, and coming up into the mountains.”

He lives about an hour away, but he still makes the drive up here often.

“We moved to the area four years ago, probably come twice a year at least,” he said.

He does it because you can’t get views like this everywhere.

From here you can see the Greenville skyline which is more than 20 miles away, Table Rock, and fall colors popping out all over.

It’s a popular place, especially during this time of the year, for people to sit and enjoy the view.

If you’re afraid of heights, you don’t have to get close to the edge. The rock is about the size of a football field.

Appier says there’s nothing like it.

“It’s spectacular, especially on a sunny day like this, the colors pop out. It’s really beautiful,” he said.

Bald Rock is about 45 minutes northwest of Greenville. It’s free to go.

Locals believe fall colors should peak around the end of October.

