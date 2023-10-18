Submit Photos/Videos
New details on gun that was brought to Evans High campus

By Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have new details about the pair of people arrested on suspicion of having a gun on the Evans High School campus.

Cameron David Peebles and Stephon Lee Townsend, both 18, were arrested after “initiating a fight on campus,” according to a letter to parents from the Columbia County School District.

Peebles was charged with criminal trespass and affray – or fighting – according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Townsend was charged with criminal trespass, pointing or aiming a gun at another person and having a weapon on school grounds, according to deputies.

The confrontation happened during the dismissal of school for the day, according to the district.

A parking lot monitor found them on campus and told them to leave, but they refused, according to officials.

Instead, they “initiated a physical altercation,” the school district told parents.

They tried to get away but were stopped in a neighboring parking lot and detained by officers, authorities said.

It was upon further investigation that one was found with a gun, according to officials.

There were no verbal threats made against students, staff, or the school, and dismissal operations continued as normal, according to the district.

