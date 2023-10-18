New details on gun that was brought to Evans High campus
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have new details about the pair of people arrested on suspicion of having a gun on the Evans High School campus.
Cameron David Peebles and Stephon Lee Townsend, both 18, were arrested after “initiating a fight on campus,” according to a letter to parents from the Columbia County School District.
Peebles was charged with criminal trespass and affray – or fighting – according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
Townsend was charged with criminal trespass, pointing or aiming a gun at another person and having a weapon on school grounds, according to deputies.
The confrontation happened during the dismissal of school for the day, according to the district.
A parking lot monitor found them on campus and told them to leave, but they refused, according to officials.
Instead, they “initiated a physical altercation,” the school district told parents.
They tried to get away but were stopped in a neighboring parking lot and detained by officers, authorities said.
It was upon further investigation that one was found with a gun, according to officials.
There were no verbal threats made against students, staff, or the school, and dismissal operations continued as normal, according to the district.
