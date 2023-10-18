New Children’s Enrichment center helps kids in need

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Children’s Enrichment opened up a new child advocacy center in Augusta.

Its mission is to meet the needs of abused children across the area.

After a year of construction, the new facility includes an additional interview room, an on-site medical room, more therapy space, and a training room for staff.

The old building suffered from a lack of space and not being able to meet the demand they were seeing.

The training space in particular is a highlight for the facility after not having one which opens up more avenues for outreach.

Director Kerri Viola-Brook says it’s about doing the impossible.

“We raised $6 million when most people thought that would be impossible. I think this shows today that children are a priority for this community,” said Viola-Brook.

Viola-Brook says her ultimate goal is for the service to go out of business by seeing the number of children needing their service decrease.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.