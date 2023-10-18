Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

New Children’s Enrichment center helps kids in need

By Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Children’s Enrichment opened up a new child advocacy center in Augusta.

Its mission is to meet the needs of abused children across the area.

After a year of construction, the new facility includes an additional interview room, an on-site medical room, more therapy space, and a training room for staff.

The old building suffered from a lack of space and not being able to meet the demand they were seeing.

MORE | Help lower SIDS deaths this weekend at Augusta Duck Dash

The training space in particular is a highlight for the facility after not having one which opens up more avenues for outreach.

Director Kerri Viola-Brook says it’s about doing the impossible.

“We raised $6 million when most people thought that would be impossible. I think this shows today that children are a priority for this community,” said Viola-Brook.

Viola-Brook says her ultimate goal is for the service to go out of business by seeing the number of children needing their service decrease.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shattered windows and evidence markers show where a machine gun sprayed Paul's IGA with bullets...
Shooting is just the latest for troubled East Boundary neighborhood
Dyron Lamont Glover
Aiken County murder suspect captured in Columbia
Vernon Cratic during bond hearing on Oct. 17, 2023.
Details emerge on deputy shooting; suspect denied bond
Evans High School in Evans, Ga.
New details on gun that was brought to Evans High campus
Falando Mobley
Suspect arrested in robberies of 3 businesses on Peach Orchard Road

Latest News

New Children’s Enrichment center helps kids in need
Dyron Lamont Glover
Aiken County murder suspect captured in Columbia
Bald Rock
One-Tank Trip: Take in fall colors at natural scenic overlook
Fort Gordon renaming
Fort Gordon will be final military installation to be renamed