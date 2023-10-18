Judge denies bond for Grovetown man in child porn case

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A judge denied bond for a Grovetown man who was arrested and charged after authorities executed a search warrant on a Grovetown home.

Eric Longacre , 40, is charged with three counts of possessing child pornography but more charges could be coming. The judge decided he could be a flight risk.

In court, the Assistant District Attorney revealed investigators found at least 100,000 files on 19 different devices.

Investigators are still combing through those devices.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation tracked Longacre down through online tips.

Longacre’s case is proof that one wrong click sends the right tip.

“Got a tip his phone number uploaded child pornography to a technology base on at least five different occasions,” said Senior District Attorney Amber Brantley.

When they say when he clicked download, it sent a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Commander of the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Special Agent Brian Johnston, said: “If it resolves back to Georgia, it will come to the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children task force.”

Nationally, the ICAC has 61 different task force programs. Every state has at least one.

Georgia’s is led by the GBI, which partners with 16 different local law enforcement agencies. One of those is the Grovetown Police Department.

“The images that we’re dealing with are actual children being raped. There is not just an unclothed child on a beach somewhere. I mean, these are rape acts that are being filmed,” said Johnston.

These crimes are rising- significantly.

“For calendar year, 2012, we almost got 3,000 cyber tips. For calendar year 2022, we got 21,753 cyber tips. In a 10-year period of time, we’ve seen that much of an increase,” said Johnston.

That’s a 625% increase.

The reason is anything from new websites and social media applications to financial motivation.

“They’re inappropriate. Oftentimes, the overall motive for many of these offenders is they’re after money,” said Johnston.

He says it’s happening right here at home.

“The perpetrators that we go after come from all walks of life. If you were to ask me to draw a picture of one and describe one, I cannot, because it could be anybody. It could be your neighbor, it could be your police officer, it could be your school teacher, and that’s the unfortunate part of this,” said Johnston.

If you see something, say something.

There are tip lines that will ping the GBI. Cybertipline.com is one of them or you can call 1-800-843-5678. Those tips can be made seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.