Hightower wins Aiken County District 8 special elections

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Voters in Aiken headed to the polls on Tuesday for the Aiken County Council District 8 special elections.

Two choices were on the ballot- Republican James Hankinson and Democrat P.K. Hightower.

The votes are in and Hightower takes the seat for Aiken County District 8 with 490 votes, while Hankinson received 390 votes.

“I feel wonderful. I feel humbled, because I, the people of District 8, had enough belief in knowing that I could do the job,” said Hightower.

With a total of 880 votes cast, it’s now her job to do.

“For a special election, I think that was important that we got that many people out, both of us,” she said.

She has plans for Aiken now that she’s elected.

“First thing I always say is establish and maintain that communication with the constituents because if I don’t know what they want, then I can’t do my job. Because it’s not about me, it’s about them,” said Hightower.

She knows some of the concerns people have and wants to help.

“Being able to make sure that they’re safe in their communities, working with the sheriff’s department, working with the city police, and making sure crime is reduced, but also fair wages,” she said.

Hightower says her work with United Way and the Savannah River Site has given her traits that can translate to results on the council.

And she says she is ready to take on the new role.

“I’m not going to let them down. We’re going to work together to make Aiken County one of the best places to live in South Carolina,” she said.

