Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Hightower wins Aiken County District 8 special elections

By Audrey Dickherber
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Voters in Aiken headed to the polls on Tuesday for the Aiken County Council District 8 special elections.

Two choices were on the ballot- Republican James Hankinson and Democrat P.K. Hightower.

The votes are in and Hightower takes the seat for Aiken County District 8 with 490 votes, while Hankinson received 390 votes.

“I feel wonderful. I feel humbled, because I, the people of District 8, had enough belief in knowing that I could do the job,” said Hightower.

With a total of 880 votes cast, it’s now her job to do.

MORE | S.C. K9 killing puts politicians’ target on repeat offenders

“For a special election, I think that was important that we got that many people out, both of us,” she said.

She has plans for Aiken now that she’s elected.

“First thing I always say is establish and maintain that communication with the constituents because if I don’t know what they want, then I can’t do my job. Because it’s not about me, it’s about them,” said Hightower.

She knows some of the concerns people have and wants to help.

MORE | Does the North Augusta administrator have to live in the city?

“Being able to make sure that they’re safe in their communities, working with the sheriff’s department, working with the city police, and making sure crime is reduced, but also fair wages,” she said.

Hightower says her work with United Way and the Savannah River Site has given her traits that can translate to results on the council.

And she says she is ready to take on the new role.

“I’m not going to let them down. We’re going to work together to make Aiken County one of the best places to live in South Carolina,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barnwell County Sheriff's Office
6 shot, another dead after weekend incident in Barnwell
Falando Mobley
Suspect arrested in robberies of 3 businesses on Peach Orchard Road
Emma Pittman, David James
Blythe abuse case lands bleeding, bruised baby in hospital, parents in jail
From left: Emma Pittman and David Alan James
What we’ve learned about Blythe parents accused of injuring baby
Joni Mitchell
‘One and only’: Family shares pain after fatal hit-and-run

Latest News

Help lower SIDS deaths this weekend at Augusta Duck Dash
Hightower wins Aiken County District 8 special elections
Rubber Duck Polar Pluck
Help lower SIDS deaths this weekend at Augusta Duck Dash
Barnwell County Sheriff's Office
6 shot, another dead after weekend incident in Barnwell