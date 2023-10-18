Submit Photos/Videos
Help lower SIDS deaths this weekend at Augusta Duck Dash

By Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Duck Dash is on Saturday near the Savannah Rapids Pavilion on the canal.

The goal is to raise money for the Family Y’s “Place to Dream” program.

We’re helping them purchase cribs for babies to sleep to lower local SIDS deaths, all sparked by a News 12 investigation.

There’s a free family fall festival with bounce houses and a trunk or treat from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You can also buy a duck for the Duck Dash for $10. The ducks will race down the canal for $8,000 in prizes.

The Kid’s Duck Dash has prizes just for kids. It’s powered by Dave and Busters.

“First place winner is going to get $1,000 worth of Dave and Busters prizes, anything from power cards to gift cards just to come back and win some more ducks,” said George Dey, general manager of Dave and Busters.

If you want to learn more, visit the Augusta Duck Dash website to buy your ducks.

