Have you seen this suspect in Augusta robbery?

Al Fitzgerald Williams
Al Fitzgerald Williams(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man suspected in a robbery that happened Wednesday.

Al Fitzgerald Williams is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds, and is bald with brown eyes. Authorities also released photos of him.

He’s wanted in connection with a robbery by force that occurred in the 300 Block of Kentucky Avenue on Tuesday. He frequents the area of East Boundary and is believed to be homeless.

Anyone who encounters Williams or has any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Investigator Stephen Brown or any on-call investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1020 or 706-821-4848.

