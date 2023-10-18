Submit Photos/Videos
Georgia to receive more than $500M for power grid improvement projects

By Abby Kousouris
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s a push from the US Department of Energy to make your power more reliable. The Department of Energy announced a $3.5 billion investment across the country. Georgia will receive roughly half a billion of those funds to improve outdated power grids. The spending is focussed on rural areas.

Here is the list of counties receiving funds:

• Twiggs County

• Dooly County

• Rabun County

• Clinch County

• Dougherty County

• Early County

• Telfair County

• Stewart County

• Calhoun County

• Miller County

• Grady County

• Decatur County

• Mitchell County

• Henry County

• Screven County

• Gwinnett County

• Douglas County

• Newtown County

There are 58 total projects across the country identified in the first round of spending.

On Wednesday, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm visited one of the power grid projects in Locust Grove. The Peeksville substation project would extend coverage to more than 10,000 homes and businesses.

Department of Energy officials stated that underfunding and aging grids can make a county more susceptible to power outages.

“Remote, rural, and underserved communities bear the brunt of unreliable infrastructure,” said Granholm.

According to the US Energy Information Administration, Georgia ranks 16th in the country for power grid reliability. They found that in Georgia there is an outage every 2 hours. Each outage lasts roughly 2 hours. In total, each year Georgians spend more than 24 hours in the dark.

“When disaster strikes, there’s a big difference between 5 hours, 5 minutes, or 5 days,” said Granholm.

This substation in middle Georgia is one of 58 projects identified for improvements across the country, but it is one of the biggest investments. the rest are in southern and southwest Georgia says Joe Sowell vice president of Georgia Transmission.

More than 140 jobs will be created to work on the projects, and three-fourths of those workers will be with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

