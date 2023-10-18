Submit Photos/Videos
Ga. digital driver’s license now available for Android users

Georgia digital driver's license
Georgia digital driver's license(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Android users can now get a digital Georgia driver’s license and ID card for their smartphone.

The feature was previously only available for iPhones.

It can be used at select TSA PreCheck security checkpoints across the country.

A Georgia digital driver’s license or ID is voluntary, comes at no additional cost, and customers must still carry their physical driver’s license or ID.

How to get it:

  • Open the Google Wallet app or download it on Google Play.
  • Tap “Add to Wallet.”
  • Tap “ID Card” and choose your state.
  • Follow the instructions to verify your ID with the Georgia Department of Driver Services.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

