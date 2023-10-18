Fort Gordon will be final military installation to be renamed

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s only a little over a week before Fort Gordon gets its new name, Fort Eisenhower.

The name change will become official at 10 a.m. Oct. 27 during a ceremony on the installation’s Barton Field.

The last of nine Army installations to be renamed, the name change was announced July 11 by the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence Public Affairs Office.

The new name honors President Dwight D. Eisenhower and his admiration for the Augusta area, a community that he found solace in throughout his presidential years.

“Rising from second lieutenant to commander-in-chief, Eisenhower’s extensive, innovative, and effective military experience and leadership shaped our modern world,” said U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence and Fort Gordon Commanding General Maj. Gen. Paul Stanton. “His dedication to ensuring equal rights for Soldiers and citizens alike continues to be an example and inspiration for the present and future Soldiers of the Army he so faithfully served and decisively led. General Eisenhower epitomizes those values we continue to instill in our Soldiers today.”

Attending the ceremony are friends and family of the Eisenhowers and leaders from across the Department of Defense, including granddaughters Susan and Mary Jean Eisenhower, Secretary of the Army Christine E. Wormuth and Chair of the Congressional Naming Commission Michelle Howard, a retired admiral.

In addition to ceremonial events, attendees will have the opportunity to view a variety of static displays, showcasing various military equipment ranging from World War II era to today’s cutting-edge technology, symbolizing the evolution of the Army and the installation.

The redesignation ceremony is open to DOD-ID card holders and invited guests. The event will be livestreamed on the Cyber Center of Excellence Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/ArmyCyberCoE) for those who would like to

The Department of Defense renamed several installations that bore the names of Confederate figures.

Fort Gordon was named for John B. Gordon, who served as a Confederate general and later served as a U.S. senator from Georgia and as governor.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.