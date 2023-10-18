Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Deputy spots drone, busts illegal operation at Washington State Prison

Washington County Sheriff's Office, Georgia
Washington County Sheriff's Office, Georgia(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVISBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two suspects were caught committing illegal activity at Washington State Prison after a deputy spotted and followed a drone to their operation over the weekend.

Authorities say, on Saturday, around 11:57 p.m., a deputy patrolling the Davisboro area spotted a drone flying. He searched in the direction the drone flew, where he discovered an abandoned vehicle off Francis Bridge Road.

Deputies say they later initiated a traffic stop on Brown Drive.

After a brief investigation, officials say they determined that the occupants of the abandoned vehicle were involved in illegal activity at Washington State Prison.

Officials say they discovered illegal drugs, contraband, a drone, and a weapon.

Washington State Prison drone, operation bust
Washington State Prison drone, operation bust(Contributed)

Deputies and the Georgia Department of Corrections state that they will continue working together to monitor similar behavior at the Washington State Prison.

Authorities say both suspects were arrested and charged with the following.

MORE | Richmond County seeks additional flock cameras in Augusta

Marcus Alexander Williams, 47, of Decatur, Georgia, was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, items prohibited for possession by inmates, crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants, or drugs without consent of warden, possession of marijuana and with intent to distribute, and trading with inmates.

Ta’hking Hale, 31, of Clarkston, Georgia, was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, items prohibited for possession by inmates, crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants, or drugs without the consent of warden, possession of marijuana and with intent to distribute, and trading with inmates.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Falando Mobley
Suspect arrested in robberies of 3 businesses on Peach Orchard Road
Dyron Lamont Glover
Aiken County murder suspect captured in Columbia
Vernon Cratic during bond hearing on Oct. 17, 2023.
Details emerge on deputy shooting as Augusta suspect is denied bond
Pedestrian crossing
String of pedestrian deaths leaves a trail of broken hearts
Shooting at Paul’s IGA on Greene Street
4 injured in shooting at Paul’s IGA on Greene Street

Latest News

News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for Oct. 18
Rain Returns Friday-- 5am forecast 10/18
Help lower SIDS deaths this weekend at Augusta Duck Dash
Hightower wins Aiken County District 8 special elections