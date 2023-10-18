Deputy spots drone, busts illegal operation at Washington State Prison

DAVISBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two suspects were caught committing illegal activity at Washington State Prison after a deputy spotted and followed a drone to their operation over the weekend.

Authorities say, on Saturday, around 11:57 p.m., a deputy patrolling the Davisboro area spotted a drone flying. He searched in the direction the drone flew, where he discovered an abandoned vehicle off Francis Bridge Road.

Deputies say they later initiated a traffic stop on Brown Drive.

After a brief investigation, officials say they determined that the occupants of the abandoned vehicle were involved in illegal activity at Washington State Prison.

Officials say they discovered illegal drugs, contraband, a drone, and a weapon.

Washington State Prison drone, operation bust (Contributed)

Deputies and the Georgia Department of Corrections state that they will continue working together to monitor similar behavior at the Washington State Prison.

Authorities say both suspects were arrested and charged with the following.

Marcus Alexander Williams, 47, of Decatur, Georgia, was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, items prohibited for possession by inmates, crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants, or drugs without consent of warden, possession of marijuana and with intent to distribute, and trading with inmates.

Ta’hking Hale, 31, of Clarkston, Georgia, was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, items prohibited for possession by inmates, crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants, or drugs without the consent of warden, possession of marijuana and with intent to distribute, and trading with inmates.

