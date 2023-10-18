Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton

Chilly mornings in the 40s Wednesday and Thursday. Storms possible Friday.
Riley's 11 PM Forecast - Chilly mornings through Thursday
By Emily Acton
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:06 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A foggy start to our Wednesday, temperatures have bottomed out in the low 40s this morning. After sunrise fog should evaporate leaving us with clear skies.

High pressure over the region Wednesday will bring a calm and sunny day to the CSRA. Highs will be below average in the upper 60s and low 70s.

High pressure will begin to retreat from the region Thursday, but we will still see beautiful conditions with morning lows in the mid-40s and afternoon highs in the low 70s. Winds will be light out of the southwest and skies will be mostly sunny.

A cold front will move toward the region Friday and bring the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will stay near 70 Friday and winds will start to turn breezy as the front gets closer. Storm chances look to mainly be for the afternoon - severe weather is not expected.

Rain should clear out Friday night and we will see nice weather behind the front this weekend. Breezy day Saturday with highs in the low 70s. Morning lows will be in the upper 40s Sunday and afternoon highs will remain in the low 70s. Mostly sunny skies this weekend. Keep it here for updates.

