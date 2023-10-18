Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Chilly tonight with lows in 40s. Showers and possible storms Friday. Dry weekend with seasonal temperatures.
Chilly tonight with lows in the 40s. Rain likely Friday as our next cold front moves through the region.
By Riley Hale
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear, calm and chilly again tonight. Overnight lows will drop to the mid-40s by early Thursday.

High pressure will begin to retreat from the region Thursday, but we will still see beautiful conditions with morning lows in the mid-40s and afternoon highs in the low to mid-70s. Winds will be light out of the southwest and skies will be mostly sunny.

A cold front will move toward the region Friday and bring the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. A batch of showers ahead of the front will initially bring rain to the CSRA early Friday morning. When the front passes through Friday afternoon we could see a few showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two along with it.

Rain should clear out Friday night and we will see nice weather behind the front this weekend.

Breezy day Saturday with highs in the low to mid-70s. Morning lows will be near 50 Sunday and afternoon highs will remain in the low to mid-70s. Mostly sunny skies this weekend. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shattered windows and evidence markers show where a machine gun sprayed Paul's IGA with bullets...
Shooting is just the latest for troubled East Boundary neighborhood
Dyron Lamont Glover
Aiken County murder suspect captured in Columbia
Vernon Cratic during bond hearing on Oct. 17, 2023.
Details emerge on deputy shooting; suspect denied bond
Evans High School in Evans, Ga.
New details on gun that was brought to Evans High campus
Falando Mobley
Suspect arrested in robberies of 3 businesses on Peach Orchard Road

Latest News

Chilly tonight with lows in the 40s. Rain likely Friday as our next cold front moves through...
Riley's 5:30 PM Forecast - Rain likely Friday
Rain Returns Friday--Noon 10/18
Rain Returns Friday-- 5am forecast 10/18
High Temperatures
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton