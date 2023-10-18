Daily Forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear, calm and chilly again tonight. Overnight lows will drop to the mid-40s by early Thursday.

High pressure will begin to retreat from the region Thursday, but we will still see beautiful conditions with morning lows in the mid-40s and afternoon highs in the low to mid-70s. Winds will be light out of the southwest and skies will be mostly sunny.

A cold front will move toward the region Friday and bring the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. A batch of showers ahead of the front will initially bring rain to the CSRA early Friday morning. When the front passes through Friday afternoon we could see a few showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two along with it.

Rain should clear out Friday night and we will see nice weather behind the front this weekend.

Breezy day Saturday with highs in the low to mid-70s. Morning lows will be near 50 Sunday and afternoon highs will remain in the low to mid-70s. Mostly sunny skies this weekend. Keep it here for updates.

