Columbia County softball teams continue fight to State Elite Eight

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two of our Columbia County softball teams have the chance to punch their tickets to their respective State Elite Eight’s on Tuesday.

After winning both of their games on Monday, the Greenbrier softball team came into Tuesday one win away from doing what they fell short of last year, punching their ticket to Columbus for a chance to compete for a state championship.

Greenbrier went head-to-head with Northgate, and they came up on the wrong side of the box score 6-5 in a nail-biter.

It’s double elimination, and it’s only Greenbrier’s first loss. So that means the Wolfpack and the Vikings played one more game to decide which one of these talented teams would be taking their talents to Columbus.

The Wolfpack did strike first by putting a couple of runs up on the board in the third inning. Northgate answered with five runs in the fourth inning to take the momentum.

In their last at-bat, Greenbrier was down by one and had runners on second base and third base, but they just couldn’t get the runs they needed to cross the plate.

In their last game, Greenbrier fell short 5-3. They will not be advancing to Columbus.

In Savannah, the Harlem Bulldogs sealed the trip to Columbus.

They put an end to Savannah Christian in seven innings.

It was a bumpy ride to the finish. Harlem had distance on the Raiders sitting up 8-2 before Savannah Christian put on 5 in the fourth inning and one more in the fifth to tie it up.

Claire Clements just couldn’t find magic at the plate, but the genie came just in time as an overthrow at first brought in two runs to make it 10-8.

The Bulldogs went on to add on four more. While the defense had three costly errors, Harley Hoffman made up for it big on offense- three triples, a single, and a walk helped the Dawgs to victory.

“It wasn’t a good hit, but we got runners to score so it counted. It meant a lot,” said Clements.

Head Coach Mike Leverett said: “I don’t have words for it because the defense broke down, pitched well. We just made so many errors and let them back in that ball game. You know that’s one thing about them they did not give up and we got them hits in a row, so they got them down but we don’t make those kinds of errors at Harlem.”

