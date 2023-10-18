Barnwell cop charged with assault, battery during arrest

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A former Barnwell police lieutenant has been charged with assault and battery in the third degree.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Ernest Ray Lewis, 46, was charged on Tuesday.

While on duty, Lewis made a lawful arrest of an individual for domestic violence in the third degree on Sept. 24.

The individual refused to get into the patrol vehicle to be transported to the jail, according to the arrest warrant.

During the refusal, Lewis struck the victim in the head with an open hand and stunned him with his department issued taser in the abdomen and thigh, according to the arrest warrant

Lewis was booked in the Barnwell County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.