Augusta mayor to proclaim Breast Cancer Awareness Day

By Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson and the first lady will proclaim Breast Cancer Awareness Day on Wednesday.

The mayor will announce that Oct. 18 will officially be Breast Cancer Awareness Day in Augusta.

The announcement will be at the Augusta Mall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Reduce Your Risk, and DPH will present vendors, speakers, testimonials, and performances by Angel Divine.

Get help or get involved at cancer support services.

