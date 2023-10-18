Annual Mr., Miss Augusta University competition 2023-2024 today

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The annual Mr. and Miss Augusta University competition 2023-2024 will be held on Wednesday evening.

Eduardo Ortiz and Cierra Williams are the reigning Mr. and Miss Augusta University and will crown their successors during the ceremony.

Contestants will give a community service initiative pitch, showcase their talents, and show off their evening wear styles before the winners are selected.

The event starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18 at the Maxwell Theatre on the Summerville Campus.

Tickets will be $7 for the public, $5 for AU/EGSC staff, and free for AU/EGSC students with a valid JagCard.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.