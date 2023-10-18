Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Annual Mr., Miss Augusta University competition 2023-2024 today

Eduardo Ortiz and Cierra Williams, Mr., Miss Augusta University 2023
Eduardo Ortiz and Cierra Williams, Mr., Miss Augusta University 2023(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The annual Mr. and Miss Augusta University competition 2023-2024 will be held on Wednesday evening.

Eduardo Ortiz and Cierra Williams are the reigning Mr. and Miss Augusta University and will crown their successors during the ceremony.

MORE | Augusta mayor to proclaim Breast Cancer Awareness Day

Contestants will give a community service initiative pitch, showcase their talents, and show off their evening wear styles before the winners are selected.

The event starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18 at the Maxwell Theatre on the Summerville Campus.

Tickets will be $7 for the public, $5 for AU/EGSC staff, and free for AU/EGSC students with a valid JagCard.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dyron Lamont Glover
Aiken County murder suspect captured in Columbia
Falando Mobley
Suspect arrested in robberies of 3 businesses on Peach Orchard Road
Vernon Cratic during bond hearing on Oct. 17, 2023.
Details emerge on deputy shooting as Augusta suspect is denied bond
Pedestrian crossing
String of pedestrian deaths leaves a trail of broken hearts
Shooting at Paul’s IGA on Greene Street
4 injured in shooting at Paul’s IGA on Greene Street

Latest News

Over 140 Richmond County students receive national recognition
Over 140 Richmond County students get national spotlight for test scores
Miracle Mile Breast Cancer Walk 2023 in Augusta
Augusta mayor to proclaim Breast Cancer Awareness Day
News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for Oct. 18
Washington County Sheriff's Office, Georgia
Deputy busts smuggling by drone at Washington State Prison