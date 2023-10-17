World War II veteran celebrates 105th birthday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - One Alabama man has had 105 years to collect wisdom, and as he celebrated his birthday over the weekend, he shared some life lessons.

Friends and family gathered Friday to celebrate Taylor Howard, who served in World War II as a Buffalo soldier and later made his fight for civil rights the forefront of his life. Even as he turned 105, he echoed his life mission.

“Color of skin ain’t gonna make no difference because if you’re a human, you can’t be nothing but a human,” Howard told WALA.

Howard’s children reminisced over his legacy at his birthday party. Sandra Howard Adams, his daughter, says he returned from World War II and got involved in civil rights advocacy.

While the 15th Amendment guaranteed Black people the right to vote in 1870, states found ways to prevent them from doing so for decades after that. The issue became a pillar of the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s.

“When he came back from the war, he could not vote, and he just felt that... he served his country and that he should be allowed to carry out that civic duty. So, he was always involved in getting the right to vote,” Adams said.

Among his many achievements, Howard opened a movie theater for Gulfport residents, who weren’t allowed in certain theaters at the time due to segregation.

“From the time we were little, he was just always doing something. One of our schools was not in the bus district. He bought vehicles to take the children to school,” Adams said. “He built a movie theater from the ground up because he’s a contractor by trade... just to give the children the right to go in and eat popcorn and chili dogs and watch a movie like everyone else.”

His family says that doesn’t even scratch the surface of Howard’s service.

“He believed in being attentive to those in need. It doesn’t matter if you were without - we watched our dad give to those that didn’t have, help those that did need help, and it didn’t make a difference who it was. He was concerned about the community,” said Lettie Howard Alexander, his daughter.

When asked for his best advice, Howard said, “Go in peace and pray. Try your best to make peace with every color and climb.”

