‘They need love’: Dogs from hoarding case comes to local shelter

By Audrey Dickherber
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Nearly 160 dogs were rescued from a hoarding situation in Bulloch County and were living in unsanitary conditions.

Now some of them are Southern Souls Rescue.

“I said, ‘I’ve got the room and I’ll take them.’ And she said, ‘How many can you take?’ I said ‘I can take 16 right now,’” said Nancy Kay, director of Southern Souls Rescue.

The rescue stepped up to help once they heard the news.

MORE | Traffic tips for dealing with deer at this time of year

“There was like 120 dogs and 37 cats and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh,’” said Kay.

But this wasn’t the first time Southern Souls Rescue was in this position.

“We’ve done quite a few hoarding cases. This is the best bunch of dogs I have ever gotten and I am totally shocked at the shape that these dogs are in. I get owner surrenders that are not in this good of shape. These dogs had at one time been very well taken care of,” she said.

But they could only take so many dogs.

“A lot of them are sitting in Bulloch County Shelter. They had opened up the second part of their shelter that they don’t normally use,” said Kay.

MORE | Here’s where to find your perfect pumpkins for the fall season

Now they are getting them ready for adoption.

“They’ve had all the shots and everything that they need. They’ve been medically cleared. We have to get them spayed. And then they can go on to their forever homes. And we’ve got five ready to go now that are already spayed,” she said.

They are hoping to help find the dogs new homes.

“These dogs want love. They need love and they’re willing to give love,” she said.

They plan on taking in more dogs if their current dogs get adopted or if they receive more donations.

