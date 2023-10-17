Suspects arrested in 2 separate deadly hit-and-runs in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Suspects have been arrested in connection to the two deadly hit-and-run crashes that happened just a mile apart from each other in Augusta ten days ago.

On Oct. 7, two people lost their lives just within a few hours just a mile apart. The first incident happened at 7:35 p.m. on Lumpkin Road and Fleming Drive.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office said the victim was riding a bike when they were hit and died at the scene at 8:24 p.m.

Coroner Mark Bowen identified the deceased as 38-year-old Joni Mitchell.

The victim was struck by an unknown dark sport utility vehicle or truck while crossing the roadway, deputies said Tuesday. The driver left the scene heading east on Lumpkin.

On Thursday, authorities took a driver into custody in connection with the accident.

Richmond County deputies say they are charging Jasmine Johnson, 29, for leaving the scene.

As authorities progress in the investigation, Mitchell’s family is grieving and keeping her memory alive.

The second fatal incident happened about a mile away just after 9 p.m. on Richmond Hill Road.

A pedestrian who was walking in the 3100 block of Richmond Hill Road when he was struck by a vehicle traveling south.

They say the man was pronounced dead just after 9 p.m. While the driver of the vehicle that struck the person left, their vehicle was still on the scene.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen identified the victim as 39-year-old Broderick Parker.

On Monday, two days later, Rodriquez Antwan Walker, 44, was arrested on charges of homicide by vehicle, felony leaving the scene, reckless driving and central turning lane violations, according to Richmond County jail records.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.