Serenity Behavioral Health Systems receives $4M grant

This funding will allow the system to become a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic, officials say.
This funding will allow the system to become a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic, officials say.(123rf.com)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Serenity Behavioral Health Systems was awarded a four-year federal grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

This $4M funding will allow the system to become a certified community behavioral health clinic, officials say.

The partnership will expand services through care coordination, medical screenings, extended service hours and mobile behavioral healthcare in rural areas of Richmond, Columbia and McDuffie counties.

“Our mission is to deliver the highest quality care for those that need it the most,” said Chuck Williamson, CEO of Serenity Behavioral Health Systems. “This funding will allow us to dramatically improve access to addiction and behavioral health services across the CSRA region and remove barriers to access by mobilizing direct services.”

Within one year, the system aims to be operational as a certified community behavioral health clinic.

“This grant will have an enormous positive impact on the CSRA region,” Williamson said.

For more information, visit www.serenitybhs.com or contact Monica Bitrick at 706-432-4942 or mbitrick@serenitybhs.com.

