S.C. K9 killing puts politicians’ target on repeat offenders

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect on the run last month killed a law enforcement K9 named Rico before being fatally shot by officers.

It’s a chain of events Gov. Henry McMaster says should have never played out as it did.

“If he had been where he should’ve been, which is doing his penance in a penitentiary, in a jail, this would not have happened,” McMaster said of the suspect.

Court records show just weeks before the shootings and manhunt, the convicted felon had pleaded guilty to another weapons charge and avoided any additional jail time.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

After attending Rico’s memorial service in Columbia, McMaster urged lawmakers to close the revolving door for repeat violent offenders. He argued the bond reform bill he signed into law had been watered down.

“At some point, our judges and others have to wake up and realize the damage this is doing to our people,” he said.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel agrees, saying authorities repeatedly deal with the same criminals committing new crimes.

“It’s got to stop at some point,” he said.

McMaster also reiterated a call he’s been making for over a year now – imploring lawmakers to impose stronger penalties on people who illegally possess guns in South Carolina.

“If you are a felon, it is illegal for you to have a gun in your hand,” he said. “This man was a convicted felon. He should not have had that rifle.”

Another bill filed at the State House would increase prison time for people who harm law enforcement K9s.

“I think they’re just as important as our officers, and they need to be treated so, especially when they become an officer down,” said the lead sponsor, Rep. Neal Collins, R-Pickens.

Collins has named the bill in honor of K9s killed in the line of duty in years past – and he plans to add Rico’s to it.

“I’ll just continue listing the names in the memory of those K9s, and hopefully we will ultimately pass a bill,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.