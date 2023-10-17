Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Salvation Army gears up for Red Kettle Fundraiser

By Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s almost that time of year again when you see volunteers with the Salvation Army ringing their bells for the Red Kettle Fundraiser.

Registration is open now to volunteer with the Salvation Army of Augusta.

The Salvation Army also has QR codes to scan and donate, as well as apply pay options.

MORE | Resources join to get healthcare to Hispanic community in Warrenville

But they say not to worry, the bell ringers aren’t becoming obsolete.

“Volunteers typically make more money and bring in more money per hour because you have one or two people there. With volunteering though, we find that people dress up and have fun in that way, but also, it’s fun to just interact with the general public as they’re coming in,” said Jonathan Raymer with the Salvation Army.

Raymer says they are looking for as many volunteers as possible. You can apply on the Salvation Army’s website.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barnwell County Sheriff's Office
6 shot, another dead after weekend incident in Barnwell
Falando Mobley
Suspect arrested in robberies of 3 businesses on Peach Orchard Road
Emma Pittman, David James
Blythe abuse case lands bleeding, bruised baby in hospital, parents in jail
From left: Emma Pittman and David Alan James
What we’ve learned about Blythe parents accused of injuring baby
Joni Mitchell
‘One and only’: Family shares pain after fatal hit-and-run

Latest News

Salvation Army gears up for Red Kettle Fundraiser
North Augusta generic
Does the North Augusta administrator have to live in the city?
Resources join to get healthcare to Hispanic community in Warrenville
Early voting got underway on Oct. 16, 2023, for the election on a sales tax to rebuild the...
153 turn out for 2nd day of early voting on Augusta arena sales tax