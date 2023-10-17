Salvation Army gears up for Red Kettle Fundraiser

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s almost that time of year again when you see volunteers with the Salvation Army ringing their bells for the Red Kettle Fundraiser.

Registration is open now to volunteer with the Salvation Army of Augusta.

The Salvation Army also has QR codes to scan and donate, as well as apply pay options.

But they say not to worry, the bell ringers aren’t becoming obsolete.

“Volunteers typically make more money and bring in more money per hour because you have one or two people there. With volunteering though, we find that people dress up and have fun in that way, but also, it’s fun to just interact with the general public as they’re coming in,” said Jonathan Raymer with the Salvation Army.

Raymer says they are looking for as many volunteers as possible. You can apply on the Salvation Army’s website.

