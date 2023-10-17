Richmond County teen located after 7-month search

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says after going missing in March, a 17-year-old has been located.

Diamond Edith Johnson was located and taken to the Richmond County Youth Detention Center, officials said on Tuesday.

We previously reported she was last seen on March 4, on the 2700 block of Castletown Drive in Augusta, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.