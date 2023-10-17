Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Richmond County teen located after 7-month search

By Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says after going missing in March, a 17-year-old has been located.

Diamond Edith Johnson was located and taken to the Richmond County Youth Detention Center, officials said on Tuesday.

MORE | Have you seen this suspect in Augusta aggravated assault?

We previously reported she was last seen on March 4, on the 2700 block of Castletown Drive in Augusta, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barnwell County Sheriff's Office
6 shot, another dead after weekend incident in Barnwell
Emma Pittman, David James
Blythe abuse case lands bleeding, bruised baby in hospital, parents in jail
From left: Emma Pittman and David Alan James
What we’ve learned about Blythe parents accused of maliciously injuring baby
Falando Mobley
Suspect arrested in robberies of 3 businesses on Peach Orchard Road
Joni Mitchell
‘One and only’: Family shares pain after fatal hit-and-run

Latest News

A view of Augusta from across the Savannah River.
Augusta leaders consider city’s biggest budget ever: $1.156B
Vernon Cratic Jr.
Details emerge on deputy shooting as Augusta suspect is denied bond
Jaylnn Bailey
Richmond County deputies locate teen last seen in September
Students from across Georgia will meet four times throughout the school year to provide...
4 CSRA students selected for student advisory council