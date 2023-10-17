Submit Photos/Videos
4 injured in shooting at Paul’s IGA on Greene Street

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four people were injured in a shooting at Paul’s IGA on Greene Street on Tuesday evening.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the store in reference to a drive-by shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies located two victims at the scene and were made aware of two additional victims who drove themselves to the hospital.

The vehicle involved was described as a dark gray or black SUV that was last seen traveling south on East Boundary.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and Augusta Fire Department responded to the scene.

According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, there are no reports of fatal injuries at this time.

The intersection of East Boundary and Greene Street has been shut down at this time, according to officials.

This isn’t the first time there was a shooting at the store. In April 2022, a male victim was shot in the leg.

