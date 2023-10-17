Resources join to get healthcare to Hispanic community in Warrenville

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Need in the community is as high as it’s ever been.

At Unity Outreach Church in Warrenville, people will wait in their car for hours just to get food. The church does it twice a week, serving 400 people each day.

On Tuesday, health care partners were there to provide resources, too.

To Pastor Eder Herrera, the lined-up cars are a cry for help.

“It’s a very rural community with great people, great men and women that need a lot of assistance,” he said. ”And we here as we always say, we represent Jesus as His hand His feet, His heart for His glory.”

While serving, he noticed something within the local Latino population.

“When you walk this community and drive this community every day, you see a lot of people without health care,” he said.

IF YOU GO:

The food pantry at Unity Outreach Church at Elm and School streets is open Tuesday and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

That led him to call in more resources in this desperate time for the Latino community in the U.S.

“Oh, my goodness. The need is great,” said Denise Raymond, Community Concepts founder. “As you know, people all over are suffering. This is a trying time for everyone. But especially when you’re coming into the situation and you’re already the minority, and there are already trust issues that you face, it’s even more exponentially difficult for you to get the resources that you need.”

Community Concepts helped bring in a doctor, rural health representatives, and others on Tuesday to help bridge these gaps.

“We as a church, we’re here to provide the best of ability what they need, so they can receive the benefits, you know, not only physically but spiritually as well,” said Herrera.

For more information, contact Raymond at 803-543-7929.

