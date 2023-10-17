Submit Photos/Videos
North Augusta city employee takes new position as Lexington administrator

Rachelle Moody
By Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta’s assistant administrator is now appointed as Lexington’s town administrator.

Officials say Rachelle Moody was selected by the town council after a nationwide recruitment and selection process.

Moody has led community outreach and communication, development, and more in North Augusta. She is also responsible for overseeing the city’s $50.4 million budget.

“I am humbled and excited by the opportunity to serve as the new Town Administrator for the Town of Lexington,” said Ms. Moody. “It’s my privilege to join a community that has such a rich history and so much to already be proud of. I am committed to hitting the ground running and working collaboratively with our staff, elected officials, and residents to build on our collective success as we aim to take our Town to even greater heights.”

Ms. Moody’s appointment comes after Britt Poole, who served as the Town’s Administrator since 2010, resigned his position with the Town of Lexington in June 2023 to accept a position with the Central Midlands Council of Governments.

Moody starts her new position on November 20.

