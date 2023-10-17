Submit Photos/Videos
Man arrested after allegedly robbing 3 businesses on Peach Orchard Road

By Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was arrested on Monday night after allegedly robbing three businesses on Peach Orchard Road.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to three separate armed robberies.

The businesses included Zaxby’s located at 2629 Peach Orchard Road, Church’s Chicken located at 2701 Peach Orchard Road, and Family Dollar located at 2716 Peach Orchard Road, according to officials.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that a black male subject carrying a backpack demanded the clerks give him all the money out of the registers while holding his hand in the backpack, indicating he had a firearm.

The subject walked on foot to all three businesses, according to deputies.

The subject was apprehended on Lumpkin Road.

