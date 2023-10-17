Like canines in costume? You’re in for a treat at Aiken shelter

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a reason Kathy Cagle is putting costumes on these dogs.

“We are gonna have a trunk-or-treat here at the Aiken County animal shelter on Saturday from 11-1,” she said.

She says there are enough costumes to dress up about a dozen dogs, and we were there while some dogs were trying on costumes.

“We’ve been testing out new costumes and it’s hysterical,” Cagle said.

There’ll be a rocket ship, a dragon, a taco and more.

“We don’t see that many kids here, so we hope by bribing them with candy and fun in the parking lot with dogs dressed up in costumes, they’ll come and hang out with us,” Cagle said.

The idea is: If you bring people to the shelter for something like this, they’ll see the dogs outside having fun instead of in a cage.

Cagle hopes that leads to some of them finding homes.

“You can really see how social and how happy the animals are, and you can really see what true nature they are, and I think it does help them find homes faster,” she said.

In a time when the shelter is full, Cagle says every adoption helps.

“We all love kids, we all love dogs, so to put them together and have them all here at the same time, it’s gonna be a lot of fun,” she said.

The event will happen on Saturday in the parking lot in front of the shelter, and it’s free to go.

