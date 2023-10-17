Submit Photos/Videos
Have you seen this missing 54-year-old man in Waynesboro?

Tommy Gilliam
Tommy Gilliam(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 54-year-old man who was last seen Monday morning, according to authorities.

Authorities say the missing person, Tommy Gilliam, has been missing since 11 a.m. Monday morning.

He is described as five feet and eleven inches in height and weighs around 245 pounds, authorities say.

If you have seen Gilliam or know any information about his location, please contact the sheriff’s office at 706-554-2133.

