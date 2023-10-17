Grant Me Hope: Max is ready for ‘a new life, a better life’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to 11-year-old Max.

This creative boy likes to be outdoors and engaged in physical activities. Max likes to play baseball, run and ride his bike. He is also an avid fisherman.

Max is a Lego enthusiast who enjoys completing building sets.

He needs an active, dependable and loving adoptive family that will enjoy these activities with Max and provide the stability he needs to flourish.

“I like to study dinosaurs,” he said. “There’s omnivores, there’s carnivores, there’s herbivores, and they all have different food chains.”

When he grows up, he wants to be a paleontologist.

He has all As’s. Although he enjoys recess at school, he also enjoys reading “because it’s peaceful and there’s no one talking.”

His favorite food is hot chicken wings and his favorite music is rap.

“My favorite time of year is Christmas because all the gifts,” he said.

“I’ve been with foster care for six years,” he said. “Adoption is me getting a new life, a better life. I would like a good person to adopt me.”

To inquire about Max, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

